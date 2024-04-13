Sidelined by the Sangh, Karnataka's Billava community seeks political representation

‘Pawns in the BJP’s larger scheme’

The RSS brought the Billavas into the Hindu fold while maintaining the caste system. Phaniraj explains that the Sangh Parivar filled the void that neither the Congress nor the missionaries could. “They gave the Billavas a social identity as Hindus, but nowhere did they challenge the hierarchical caste system. Separate temples were built for Billavas,” he said.

A significant number of people from Hindutva organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Vedike, Sri Ram Sene, and others belong to the Billava community. Initially, their involvement was limited to being foot soldiers of Hindutva, but over the past decade or so, they have been appointed to local leadership positions within these organisations. However, notably, there have been no Members of Parliament from the saffron party belonging to the Billava community.

“Look at Satyajit Surathkal now. There is no other valiant Billava leader who has dedicated his life to Hindutva politics (like he has). He realises the Billava power now, but now you see how helpless he is,” said Phaniraj.

Satyajit, once a prominent BJP leader who also worked with the RSS, has fallen out of favour within the party due to unfulfilled promises of a suitable position. Despite assurances, he was denied a ticket during the 2018 Assembly elections. Although he initially considered independent candidacy, he eventually reconciled with the party. Similarly, in the current Lok Sabha elections, his aspirations were dashed as the party fielded Brijesh Chowta (Bunt) in the Dakshina Kannada constituency.

“This (Hindutva) has become our identity. My family spent their whole life fighting the Hindutva cause. I have spent 37 years of my life fighting this cause. I now realise that the community can progress only with representation,” said Satyajit. Satyajit and his brother joined the RSS in the 80s, introduced by his brother’s friends who belonged to the dominant Saraswat Brahmin community.

Billava activist Sunil Bajilakeri said that the youth from his community are uneducated and have been indoctrinated with the ideology of Hindutva. “Why else would they fight for it and give their lives? During the hijab agitations, only Billava youth were seen agitating on the ground while the children of MLAs/MPs were nowhere to be seen. These politicians from the dominant caste rely on the Billavas to carry out their dirty work,” Sunil pointed out.

Sunil was formerly associated with the Sangh Parivar. But he went on to become one of the BJP’s critics and is now a Congress worker. “In the years to come, there won’t be anyone from the marginalised communities in this (Hindutva) factory. I made sure my children got an education and stayed as far from this ideological politics. I am someone who helped build this ideology with hundreds of my brothers and sisters but it ends with us,” Sunil said.

Sunil also added that despite a significant Billava population in coastal Karnataka, they have been sidelined in electoral politics. “This is why we urge our brothers and sisters to vote for the community regardless of the party fielding them,” he said.

For the past few years, the Billavas have openly expressed their disenchantment with the BJP's failure to give recognition to the community, a large number of whom have been killed defending the Hindutva cause. Referring to a prominent RSS leader, Sunil said, "Has Prabhakar Bhat ever faced imprisonment? His provocative speeches are known to influence youth from backward castes, causing them to end up in jail or worse, getting killed. Evara kaiyalli mic matra, talwar irodu namma bada makkala kaiyalli (They hold only a mic in their hands, while our poor children hold the sword.”

Phaniraj stressed that to breach the 'Hindu' identity among Billavas, it is necessary to have social and political consciousness. He highlighted the need to develop another powerful social identity and regroup against Hindutva.

“This is challenging because the RSS has worked hard to establish a Hindu identity among the Billavas. To overcome this, there is a need to develop another powerful social identity and regroup against Hindutva. This is similar to the working class gaining consciousness against capitalists. We need to come to a realisation that our labour value gives us power and we will not support those in power who do not claim our state. But sadly, this is not happening,” he said.

Satyajit said that he feels disheartened to be used as a pawn by the BJP. “For more than half of my life, I have seen myself as a Hindu first and then a Billava. But it’s disheartening to know that the BJP only sees me as a pawn. If I were from a dominant caste, I wouldn’t be treated like this even if I wasn’t given a ticket. While every other community in the state votes based on caste, why shouldn’t the Billavas do the same?” asked Satyajit.

This story is part of our series called ‘Hindutva’s South Push’. Read our other stories here.