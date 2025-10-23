Siddaramaiah’s son says CM in ‘final stage’ of career, backs Jarkiholi

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, October 22, said that his father was at the “final stage” of his political career and suggested that Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi should take the Congress party forward.

Speaking at an event in Kappalaguddi village of Raibag taluk, Belagavi district, during the unveiling of Kanakadasa’s idol, Yathindra said, “My father is in the final stages of his political career. Satish Jarkiholi must take the Congress forward. We need leaders who uphold social justice and progressive ideology.”

Jarkiholi, a senior leader from Scheduled Caste community and Siddaramaiah loyalist, is seen as a significant figure in the Chief Minister’s AHINDA (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) base. Yathindra’s remarks were seen as a move to project Jarkiholi as a counterweight to Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is considered a strong contender for the top post under an alleged power-sharing understanding.

However, soon after his comments triggered a political buzz, Yathindra clarified that his statement was not meant to suggest any leadership change in Karnataka. “Because Siddaramaiah sir said that after 2028 he will not contest elections, I only said that after him, someone who believes strongly in Congress ideology should be able to lead the party. That’s all I said,” he explained while speaking to ANI.

Later, speaking to reporters, Yathindra reiterated, “Our high command has made it clear that there is no change of leadership in Karnataka. Whenever elections approach, the BJP claims there will be a change in leadership. But we know the reality within our party.” He added that Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has also clarified there is no discussion on any change of guard.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also responded to the remarks, asserting that the Congress would function as per the high command’s direction. “Whatever the party decides, we will work together accordingly. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also said the same thing. I am committed to the Chief Minister’s words,” Shivakumar said at Mantralayam.

“The party has given me everything. I am the party president and Deputy Chief Minister. Party workers should remain devoted to the party. We have not allowed any room for groupism or such politics. If I wanted to indulge in groupism, I could have done anything. But there is no use in that,” he maintained.

Yathindra had earlier asserted that his father would complete his five-year term as Chief Minister and lead the party into the next Assembly elections. “CM Siddaramaiah will remain in office for five years. He enjoys full support from MLAs. If there was any discontent, legislators would have approached the high command,” he said.

The Congress government in Karnataka will complete half of its term in November, a period some party insiders have dubbed the “November revolution,” amid recurring speculation about a possible leadership reshuffle.