Siddaramaiah's close aide and Karnataka minister Zameer rejects speculation to join JD-S

Karnataka Minister for Housing and Waqf, B Zameer Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday, April 21, dismissed speculation regarding his potential exit from the Congress to rejoin the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), describing reports of secret negotiations with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as "baseless".

Zameer Ahmed Khan, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is facing the possibility of losing his portfolio amid allegations of anti-party activity linked to the Davanagere South bypoll.

The Congress has already taken action against two MLCs in the matter by removing them from party posts.

Party sources indicate that disciplinary action against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is also under consideration.

Against this backdrop, rumours have gained ground that the Karnataka Minister may return to the JD-S and has held discussions with Kumaraswamy.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan rejected the claims outright.

"It's all just rumour. Why should I go back to the JD-S, the party I left? In what way has the Congress party harmed me?" he said.

He recalled joining the Congress in 2017 and said he did not expect a Ministerial role even during the 2018 coalition government led by Kumaraswamy.

"I had no expectations, but the party (Congress) recognised me and made me a Minister, entrusting me with five portfolios," he added.

Comparing his current role with his tenure in the JD-S, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said he had earlier handled only the Waqf and Haj portfolios.

"In contrast, the Congress gave me key responsibilities, including Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Minority Welfare, and Haj," he said, adding that he currently holds four major portfolios within the Karnataka government.

Questioning the basis of the speculation of him quitting the Congress, the Karnataka Minister said, "In what way has the Congress party made me feel wanting? I have been made a Minister twice -- what more could I ask for?"

He also pointed to the presence of senior Congress leaders such as Roshan Baig, Tanveer Sait, and NA Harris in the party, noting that he was still given significant responsibilities.

Firmly denying any contact with Kumaraswamy, he said, "Why should I hold secret talks with him? There has been no such discussion."

He also criticised those spreading the rumours and asked them to back their claims.

"Those making such statements should at least name their sources," Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said.