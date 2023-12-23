Siddaramaiah's announcement to lift hijab ban to appease PFI 'goondas': BJP

Karnataka BJP has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the decision to withdraw hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government. Taking to social media on Friday, the BJP charged that Siddaramaiah is all set to amend the Constitution to appease the 'goondas' of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the minorities, adding that people will teach him a befitting lesson in the coming days.

"Sowing of poisonous seeds in the beautiful garden of all religions is Siddaramaiah's guarantee scheme. The uniform guidelines were implemented to ensure equality among children in schools and colleges. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India as well," BJP calimed.

But, the Chief Minister is creating divisiveness in the minds of school going children in the matter of uniforms, BJP said.