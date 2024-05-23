Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi second time asking cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's passport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna to ensure his return to India. Prajwal fled to Germany after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against him.

Several accusations have been levelled against Prajwal Revanna for sexually abusing numerous women and recording them on his phone. On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against the MP accusing him of harassing her and her daughter. Shortly after more women came forward with complaints, Prajwal was suspended from the party on April 30. So far four women have come forward.

In his second letter to PM Modi on May 22, the Chief Minister said, “It is shameful that Prajwal Revanna, MP of Hassan, who is also the candidate from the JD(S) in the constituency in the 2024 general elections and the grandson of former Prime Minister fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing the number D1135500 shortly after news of his heinous action emerged and just few hours before the FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings.”

He further said, “The accused Mr. Prajwal has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the Investigating officer under section 41A CrPC. The FIR against Mr. Prajwal contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault disrobing women and forcibly video graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims.”

“Needless to emphasise that such abuse of privileges and deliberate acts of non-cooperation with the legal proceedings deserves serious action by the Union Government or its instrumentalities so as to secure the presence of the accused to face investigation and trial. It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted upon despite the gravity of the situation,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to “take prompt and concerted actions to secure Prajwal’s return to India.”

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking cancellation of his diplomatic passport. In India, a diplomatic passport can be revoked by an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs or by a court order, if it is felt that the person is needed for a criminal investigation. But this will not guarantee the return of the person to India, as they will also face an extradition hearing and the countries where they are, sometimes, allow the person to stay back.

