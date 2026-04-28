Siddaramaiah ready to step down if Rahul Gandhi asks, says ex-Karnataka Minister Rajanna

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, former Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna has made a startling statement suggesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is ready to step down from his post if Rahul Gandhi says so.

The statement has assumed significance as Rajanna is a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah.

It can also be noted that CM Siddaramaiah's close associates, Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and H.C. Mahadevappa, both hailing from the Dalit community, have reached Delhi and are demanding an end to the confusion over the leadership issue in the state.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Rajanna said on Tuesday that there is growing confusion within the party over the issue of leadership change. He added that while Siddaramaiah is prepared to continue in office, he is also willing to relinquish power if directed by the party high command.

Rajanna, who had earlier claimed that Siddaramaiah’s recent silence might be due to external influences, now said the Chief Minister has conveyed an open-minded stance on the matter.

According to him, Siddaramaiah has indicated that he would abide by any decision taken by Rahul Gandhi and expects cooperation from party members.

He stressed that resolving the ongoing uncertainty would benefit the state and urged the party leadership not to allow the confusion to persist. Rajanna noted that this is not a decision to be taken in haste, as it involves both the future of the party and the people of Karnataka.

Expressing confidence in the high command, Rajanna said Siddaramaiah has already made it clear that he will act in accordance with Rahul Gandhi’s direction. “Power is not permanent. Those who lose it can regain it,” he said, describing the Chief Minister’s mindset as one of compliance with the party leadership.

At the same time, Rajanna stated that many leaders, including himself, have conveyed to the high command that Siddaramaiah should continue as Chief Minister.

He also reiterated his stand in favour of a Dalit Chief Minister, saying the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) communities are not fully satisfied.

He remarked that there is a significant difference between Siddaramaiah’s leadership during 2013-18 and the current term from 2023-26.

With nearly two years remaining for the next election, Rajanna said it is too early to predict future developments, adding that much can change in politics over time.