Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar call truce, but supporters continue CM post battle

The leadership battle inside the ruling Congress in Karnataka may have died down after KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah having held a joint press conference in an apparent display of unity and amicability. But supporters of the two camps are continuing to battle it out in different ways.

In Mysuru on Saturday , several Vokkaliga organisations, including the Mysuru–Chamarajanagar Districts Vokkaligara Sangha and the Swabhimani Vokkaliga Seva Balaga, organised a bike rally demanding that Shivakumar be given the chief ministership for the remainder of the government’s term.

The rally was flagged off by Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji of the Kengeri Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt, who said the Congress “must honour its commitment.”

“Shivakumar played a crucial role in bringing Congress to power in 2023. Siddaramaiah should immediately hand over power as per the pact. Shivakumar has the capability to lead the state,” the seer declared.

Adding to the pressure, the Vokkaligara Sangha in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a sharp warning to the Congress, saying the community would not hesitate to punish the party electorally if Shivakumar is denied the top post.

“The community supported Congress in the 2023 elections only because Shivakumar stood a chance to become CM. If he is cheated, we will teach a big lesson to Congress,” said newly elected Sangha president L Srinivas.

Meanwhile, AHINDA organisations and the Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum convened a meeting in Mysuru, passing resolutions insisting that Siddaramaiah must continue as chief minister.

They threatened protests in front of the AICC headquarters in New Delhi if he is removed. Forum president KS Shivaramu accused the BJP and JD(S) of “conspiring to unseat Siddaramaiah because they cannot tolerate an AHINDA leader continuing as chief minister.”

Activists later blocked traffic on Hunsur Road, shouting slogans in support of Siddaramaiah, asserting that leadership continuity was vital to ensure pending decisions, such as the release of the long-awaited social and educational survey, are completed.

JD(S) State president and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticised religious heads for intervening in the power struggle. He said: “No seer came to my rescue when I lost power. Seers and politicians have different roles. It is not a good trend to drag caste and religion into politics. I appeal to seers not to interfere in the internal affairs of the Congress.”