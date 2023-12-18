Siddaramaiah concerned over circulation of 'misleading information' on him by BJP

"Contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the Assembly, holding the BJP accountable for failing to fulfill promises made in their 2018 manifesto, especially the loan waiver promise they had made," he added.

"I cited the fact that former CM BS Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn't have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections. The reality is that the BJP did not fulfill promises made in 2008 or in 2018. They did not fulfill more than 90 per cent of their promises made in 2018. This highlights their lack of commitment to their words. They are betrayers and cheaters," Siddaramaiah said.

"On the other hand, we have always delivered as promised. We delivered 158 of the 165 promises made in 2013. Now, we have fulfilled all the guarantee schemes within the first week of government formation and are in the process of fulfilling other manifesto promises. We are committed to our promises," he maintained.