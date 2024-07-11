Siddaramaiah claims innocence in MUDA land scam: Why it’s not so simple

A long list of politicians from across party lines in Karnataka have gone to jail for their involvement in land denotification scams. BS Yediyurappa is perhaps the most high profile on that list because he was a sitting Chief Minister in 2011 when he was arrested in the 2010 land denotification scam. It is against this backdrop of land scams, which consumed all the major parties and their top leadership, that Siddaramaiah built his clean image. The luxury watch scandal in 2016 caused but a tiny dent in that image. Now that he too has joined the long list of Karnataka politicians who have the spectre of a ‘land denotification scam’ hanging over their names, Siddaramaiah has chosen to brazen it out saying there was nothing illegal in his family’s deal with the Mysore Urban Development Agency (MUDA). The legality can only be decided in court. But there is a key difference between the denotification scams of the past and the one in which Siddaramaiah’s name has cropped up. In the denotification scams of the past, including the one in which Yediyurappa was accused, the allegation was that agents acting on behalf of the politician would raise objections to lands notified for acquisition by the government. Often invoking the bogey of being ‘pro-farmer’, the politicians would use their influence to denotify portions of the land identified for a project. The rest of the multi-crore development project would come up on the remaining land, pushing up the price of the adjoining denotified portions to astronomical rates..In the case involving Siddaramaiah, his brother-in-law Mallikarjun purchased 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village of Mysuru in 2004 for the paltry sum of Rs 5.95 lakh. Ninge Javara, the Dalit man from whom Mallikarjun bought the land, had purchased it in 1985 in a public auction held by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner. Javara’s land was notified in 1992 by the MUDA for the development of Devanoor Layout 3rd stage. The land was awarded to MUDA in 1997 after the acquisition was completed. Now this is where things get interesting. According to the documents accessed by TNM, the MUDA did something inexplicable after denotification: they continued the development of the denotified land. It would seem shocking on the surface that the brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah, who was by then a four-time MLA and the sitting Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, would be treated with such disdain by a group of low-level bureaucrats of a civic agency. Could they just run bulldozers through the land belonging to the relative of the sitting DCM? Lashing out at the opposition, Siddaramaiah invoked the law and said, “Our land measuring 3.16 acres was encroached, made into sites and sold. So, let them compensate us with Rs 62 crore, which is the market price of the land… What could I have done if they (MUDA) gave me a site in some other place because there was no space on the land that was ours? I didn’t ask for any specific locality. It was MUDA that made the mistake. We didn’t ask for sites to be given in Vijayanagar 3rd or 4th Stage. We simply agreed to a 50:50 ratio.”In that one sweeping statement, the Chief Minister seems to have glossed over several details. These details may or may not point to an illegality but they raise serious questions of propriety in high office as well as social justice.While there are other instances of MUDA “encroaching” land and developing it without acquiring it, survey number 464 was acquired and then denotified way back in 1998. Strangely, despite the denotification, MUDA started developing the land by converting it into sites which it sold over 11 years between 1998 and 2009. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law entered the scene in 2004, which is six years after the MUDA started developing the land and turning it into sites. Why did Mallikarjun purchase the farmland in the first place when there were visible signs that the land was already being broken up into residential plots? Siddaramaiah has claimed that Mallikarjun is the victim of an illegal land acquisition drive. Could it rather be that Mallikarujun purchased the land knowing full well that it was in the process of being developed by the MUDA? Are we to assume that the MUDA – which was developing the land without acquiring it as per procedure – was unaware that the land had changed hands during this time from the Dalit farmer to the relatives of the region’s most powerful politician? “If you’re buying land, you would definitely go to the spot to see it, wouldn’t you? Mallikarjun would have noticed that it was already developed. Why did he not write to MUDA or go to court during this time, asking MUDA to stop its activities?” said Mysuru-based RTI activist Gangaraju.Siddaramaiah has so far not commented on this. If his case is to plead ignorance and argue that the MUDA acted independently and without his knowledge, Siddaramaiah is essentially saying that his family has been hoodwinked — that too by bureaucrats — in a region where he has been politically influential for over three decades. It is technically possible but not likely.Activists who shared crucial documents and perspectives told TNM that the entire saga points to serious impropriety and that the deal is riddled with conflict of interest. “Many officials connived to make this happen. All of this was done to create a situation in which a claim for land could be made,” says Gangaraju. To the Dalit farmer who sold it for a paltry sum of Rs. 5.95 lakh, that was all the land was worth. Would Ninge Javara have sold his land for such a low price if he had known that it would one day be worth Rs 62 crore in the open market? Bengaluru-based activist and political observer Shivasundar says that it is similar to insider trading where people who have privileged information about companies and properties indulge in speculative investments.“But it also goes beyond that. The manner in which it was done smacks of immorality and abuse of power. The Chief Minister’s brother-in-law bought the land from a Dalit man. That transaction denied the Dalit man an opportunity (for socio-economic mobility),” said Shivasundar.Importantly, where are Ninge Javara and his family? Do they know that they missed an opportunity to become crorepatis? Gangaraju said they failed to find Javara after a lot of searching. The absence of Ninge Javara is one feature in this case which is similar to previous denotification cases where the agents would always be absent from public view. When they finally surfaced, it would be because of court summons and the scenes would make for wild headlines the next day. These agents or ‘benamis’ would invariably turn out to be barely literate, extremely poor and often from the weakest sections of society. They would stare blankly or plead ignorance to all the questions by the lawyers and the packed court halls would explode with each outlandish answer. Is Ninge Javare a benami of the Siddaramaiah family? That can only be known if there is ever a court summons.Although activists have alleged a multi-crore scam allegedly carried out by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials, what sets Siddaramaiah’s case apart is that when key decisions regarding the land were made, he was either chief minister, deputy chief minister or an MLA. His position made him privy to certain kinds of information, such as on land transactions and proposed laws, both of which were crucial enablers in making his property go from Rs. 5.95 lakh to the Rs 62 crore that he eventually demanded from the MUDA as his bounden right.How Siddaramaiah’s wife got the landIn the early 1990s, MUDA finalised plans for Devanoor Layout 3rd stage and proposed the acquisition of 130 acres in Devanoor, Kesare, Hancha and Rajivnagar villages in Mysuru taluk. The land was acquired and awarded to MUDA in October 1997. Ninge Javara’s 3.16 acres was in survey number 464 of Kesare village in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, which Siddaramaiah has represented five times since 1983. The rest of the layout has come up around that site. .On June 4, 1998, the JH Patel government, during which Siddaramaiah was Deputy Chief Minister, denotified survey number 464. It is at this point that things get murky, and questions arise. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjun bought the land from Ninge Javara in August 2004 — six years after it was denotified. By this time, MUDA had already divided survey number 464 into 19 sites and sold three of them. Siddaramaiah was Chamundeshwari MLA at this time.In July 2005, the district administration approved a change in land use for survey number 464 from agricultural land to residential purposes, based on an application from Mallikarjun. Gangaraju says that change in land use requires a spot inspection by the village accountant, revenue inspector, and surveyor. They submit a report to the tahsildar, who verifies it after visiting the land in question. The tahsildar then prepares a report and sends it to the Assistant Commissioner, who sends it to the Deputy Commissioner (DC). The DC is the final authority to approve the change in land use.“The file goes through so many officials before conversion is approved. How is it that no one noticed that the land was denotified but still developed by MUDA?” Gangaraju says. In August 2009, the BJP government with BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, brought in the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Sites in lieu of Compensation for Land Acquired) Rules 2009. These rules allowed landowners to be compensated in the form of residential sites if they agreed. They could be given 40% of the land reserved for residential purposes in the layout. During this time, Siddaramaiah was Varuna MLA.In practice, half of every acre acquired is set aside for public utilities such as underground drainage, civic amenities, parks, etc, and the other half is used for residential purposes. Of the half reserved for housing sites, 60% are sold by the developing authority and the remaining 40% could be given as compensation to people whose land was acquired. This scheme was popularly called the 60:40 scheme. In October 2010 — a year after the land-for-land scheme was launched — Mallikarjun gifted the land to his sister Parvathi. However, MUDA had sold all the sites on survey number 464 by 2009. It is unclear who was shown as the land owner when MUDA sold the 19 sites.In 2014 — four years after she was gifted the land — Parvathi wrote to MUDA saying that although her land was denotified, MUDA had developed it, and therefore, she should be given cash or a plot of land. At the time of writing this letter, her husband Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister.Barely a year later in 2015, Siddaramaiah’s government amended the rules regarding the allotment of sites. Now, land losers could get up to 50% of land set aside for residential purposes. The scheme became known as the ‘50:50 scheme’. However, the sites could still only be allotted in the same layout for which land was acquired and not in other layouts. MUDA appears to have sat on the file for a few years. In two meetings held in December 2017, MUDA discussed Parvathi’s compensation claim and said it had committed a “mistake” in developing survey number 464, which had been denotified. “(Therefore) the applicant should be given undeveloped land in the MUDA’s possession,” MUDA said. Siddaramaiah was CM when these meetings were held. It is unclear whether this MUDA decision was communicated to Parvathi, and if it was, how she responded to MUDA’s decision. In November 2020, MUDA decided that in cases where land was not acquired but developed, sites would be provided as compensation in other developed layouts, which is illegal. MUDA quoted this decision in its order dated December 30, 2021, to allot Parvathi 38,284 sqft of land in Vijayanagar Layout. The order also noted that the 3.16 acres she had owned would now be registered in MUDA’s name.A document dated January 2022 outlines the extent of each of the 14 sites allotted to Parvathi in Vijayanagara Layout, where land is said to be valued at around Rs 8,000 per sqft. Political-bureaucratic nexus?According to activists, BJP politicians, and government officials, the scale and scope of the alleged scam in MUDA is massive, running into crores of rupees. BJP MLA from Krishnaraja ST Srivatsa told TNM that he received a letter alleging that sites had been illegally allotted to people whose land had not been acquired by MUDA. “I obtained documents through my sources and found that around 3.25 lakh acres had been allotted to people in the past year alone. In the cases that I found, officials used land acquisition cases from decades ago and the documents were destroyed, leaving no record of compensation being provided. This cannot be done by low-level MUDA officials.” He has demanded an investigation by a sitting High Court judge so that the truth comes out, and no person regardless of political affiliation is spared. Asked how MUDA could have developed land that was not acquired, and how sites could have been given to people whose land had been acquired decades ago, a government official replied sarcastically, “You can guess how it happened,” hinting at a political and bureaucratic nexus. Siddaramaiah has often pointed fingers at the BJP, during whose tenure Parvathi was allotted the sites. But the chairman of an urban development body is a political appointee. MUDA’s current chairman K Marigowda, who took charge in March this year, has been close to Siddaramaiah since 1983 by his own admission. Marigowda has defended the allotment of the site to Parvathi, saying there was nothing illegal about it. But in 2017, when the decision to allot land to Parvathi was made, MUDA chairman was D Dhruvakumar, a strong supporter of Siddaramaiah. Even as recently as June, MUDA allotted an alternative site in Vijayanagara to Papanna, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, over land acquisition done in the 1980s.The government official quoted above that MUDA’s decision in 2020 to allot sites in alternative developed layouts was illegal but it also had to be seen in context. He explained that one can claim compensation either by approaching MUDA’s Special Land Acquisition Officer or a civil court. In either case, claims would have to be verified. But he said that a court had the power to order compensation along with interest, which would be a huge financial burden. “MUDA tried to bypass that by deciding to award alternative sites in November 2020. But it has no power to do that without the government’s approval,” the official said.MUDA also functioned with increased non-transparency in the last few years, during GT Dinesh Kumar’s tenure as MUDA Commissioner. A journalist working in Mysuru said that Dinesh Kumar began to prevent journalists from sitting in on MUDA meetings. “Usually journalists are allowed to sit in. But then they began preventing us from covering the meetings.”There were 13 complaints against MUDA in the last two years. According to officials, the then Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra wrote to Dinesh Kumar seeking reports regarding the complaints, but the latter did not provide any information. Rajendra, who was transferred out of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner post last week, had written to the Urban Development Department twice last year about alternative sites being given as compensation in violation of the law. It was only after this that the Department told MUDA in March 2023 to stop such allotments until guidelines were framed. However, the DC received complaints that MUDA was continuing to allot alternative sites in developed layouts even after the UDD’s order. The UDD wrote to MUDA again in October 2023, after which the allotments finally stopped.Even as the pressure on Siddaramaiah is building, elected representatives across parties find themselves embroiled in allegations of misappropriating MUDA land. According to media reports, JD(S) MLC Manjegowda has allegedly misappropriated MUDA land reserved for a park and sold it.The government has appointed senior IAS officer R Venkatachalapathy to look into the allegations and submit the report in two weeks, in time for the monsoon Assembly session, which begins on July 15.