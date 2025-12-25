Shivakumar urges Union to allocate 40-45 TMC water to Karnataka under river-linking project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has urged the Centre to allocate at least 40-45 TMC of water to the state under the river-linking project.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan here, Shivakumar said the state has also sought the release of an additional 5 TMC of water to the Bhima river basin.

“We have appealed for 40-45 TMC of water for Karnataka under the river-linking project. We have also requested the Centre to release an additional 5 TMC of water to the Bhima basin,” he said.

Shivakumar said the National Water Development Authority (NWDA), formed under the leadership of the Union Jal Shakti Minister to oversee river-linking projects, held its 24th meeting on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the Godavari-Cauvery and Bedthi-Varada river-linking projects.

“In the first phase of the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, which has a total capacity of 148 TMC, Karnataka has been allocated only 15.90 TMC. We have sought details regarding the coverage area and utilisation of this allocation,” he said.

He noted that the Bedthi and Varada rivers lie entirely within Karnataka, yet the state has been allocated 18.50 TMC under the project. “The total allocation to Karnataka under these projects stands at 34.40 TMC,” he added.

Shivakumar said the state government has given the go-ahead for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bedthi–Varada river-linking project, which is estimated to cost ₹10,000 crore. “The Centre will bear 90 per cent of the cost, while the state will contribute 10 per cent,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court ruling, Shivakumar said the Jal Shakti Ministry has been informed that Karnataka would submit all required documents within two months. “We have demanded the release of promised central funds and issuance of the Gazette notification for the Upper Krishna project,” he said.

He also said the state has sought the Centre’s intervention with the Environment Ministry regarding the Mahadayi project. “The Union Jal Shakti Minister has assured me of a separate meeting to discuss all pending projects, including the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he added.

On urban infrastructure, Shivakumar said he met Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday and discussed approvals for several pending projects. “We have requested approval for the cost escalation of Bengaluru Metro Phase II. The DPR was prepared 15 years ago at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore, which has now escalated to Rs 40,000 crore,” he said.

Responding to a query on the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said the state would first submit documents to the Centre. “A revised DPR is being prepared. We also need to assess the extent of forest land required and the alternative land to be provided in place of it,” he said.