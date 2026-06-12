Shivakumar pushes for Mekedatu, AIIMS Raichur & 18 key projects in submission to PM

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and expedite approvals, financial assistance and infrastructure projects pending with the Union Government, stating that delays were affecting the state's development priorities.

In a detailed letter submitted to the Prime Minister during their meeting in New Delhi, Shivakumar outlined 18 key issues requiring the Centre's immediate attention, covering irrigation, infrastructure, transportation, urban development, healthcare and regional development.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka remained a major contributor to India's economy through information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services, but several long-pending issues continued to await action from the Union Government.

Among the key demands, Shivakumar sought expeditious clearance for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery River, noting that legal hurdles raised by Tamil Nadu had been cleared following recent Supreme Court orders. He requested the Centre to ensure speedy appraisal and approval of the project.

He also urged the Centre to notify the award of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II), stating that Karnataka had invested heavily in the Upper Krishna Project and required support to utilise its allocated share of water.

Seeking the release of Rs 5,300 crore promised by the Centre for the Upper Bhadra Project in the Union Budget 2023-24, Shivakumar said the financial assistance had not yet been released despite the passage of three years. He stressed that the project would benefit drought-prone regions of central Karnataka and provide relief to lakhs of farmers.

The Chief Minister also requested early forest and wildlife clearances for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala projects under the Mahadayi basin, which are intended to meet the drinking water requirements of Hubballi-Dharwad.

Shivakumar further sought early approval and central assistance for several irrigation and flood-management projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Flood Management schemes.

He also demanded Karnataka's "rightful share" of water under the proposed Inter-Linking of Rivers programme and urged the Centre to allocate at least 40-45 TMC of water to the state under the Godavari-Cauvery and Bedti-Varada river-linking projects.

On rural development, Shivakumar sought the release of Rs 2,860 crore in pending 15th Finance Commission grants for Gram Panchayats for the financial year 2025-26.

A major focus of the letter was Bengaluru's infrastructure needs. The Chief Minister requested a special grant of Rs 26,000 crore for the city, arguing that Bengaluru's contribution to the national economy warranted greater central support to maintain its global competitiveness.

He also sought Cabinet approval for the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, which has already received clearance from the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

Shivakumar urged the Centre to expedite approvals and funding for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and requested early implementation of the proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The Chief Minister further pressed for approvals related to multiple phases of the Bengaluru Metro Rail project, including Phase-3, Phase-3A and revised cost estimates for Phase-2. He also sought permission for the construction of a double-decker Metro and flyover corridor to address Bengaluru's growing traffic congestion.

In addition, Shivakumar requested approval for the Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridors connecting Bengaluru with Mysuru, Kanakapura, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar.

The Chief Minister also called for the sanction and implementation of pending National Highway projects, claiming Karnataka had not received any major new national highway projects in the last 12 years despite its significant contribution to the country's economy.

He urged the Centre to expedite environmental, forest and wildlife clearances for the 2,000 MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, describing it as a nationally significant energy-storage initiative that would support India's renewable energy goals.

For the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Shivakumar sought dedicated annual financial support of Rs 25,000 crore under the spirit of Article 371(J) of the Constitution. He also requested the establishment of at least one public sector undertaking in every district of North Karnataka.

The Chief Minister further appealed for early approval of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raichur, stating that it would significantly improve healthcare access and regional development in the backward Kalyana Karnataka region.

Concluding the letter, Shivakumar said Karnataka had always played a responsible role in India's growth story, but recurring delays in approvals and fund releases had created a perception of inequity. Addressing the state's concerns, he said, would strengthen cooperative federalism and help Karnataka continue contributing to the nation's development.

"The people of Karnataka look forward with hope and confidence to the Union Government's intervention in resolving these issues," Shivakumar stated.