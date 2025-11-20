Shakti free travel scheme contributed to pollution control: Karnataka Pollution Board

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman PM Narendraswamy said that after the launch of the Karnataka government’s flagship Shakti free travel scheme, women and the general public have increasingly begun using public transport. As a result, the Shakti scheme has also contributed to pollution control, he said.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the KSPCB’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, Narendraswamy said that the Shakti scheme has played a role in helping reduce pollution. The Shakti free travel scheme enables women to travel free in RTC buses across the state, and it is one of the five main guarantee schemes.

Narendraswamy further urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct all district administrations and local bodies to take action to prevent sewage from entering rivers, as sewage treatment plants (STPs) in most districts are not functioning properly.

Narendraswamy said that the Board has decided to increase the number of river water monitoring stations across the state to curb water pollution. He noted that the Mangaluru district has developed an innovation allowing roads to be built using waste materials. He requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that similar initiatives are implemented across all districts so that waste materials can be effectively recycled.

In Davangere district, household plastic waste is being collected and processed. This should become a model for the entire state, he said. He urged the Chief Minister to instruct all district administrations to take steps to eliminate single-use plastic. He added that based on expert recommendations made at the seminar on Circular Economy and Sustainability—focused on reducing waste and increasing reuse—a proposal will be submitted to the government.

He further noted that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi implemented the Environment Protection Act in 1986 and the National Forest Policy in 1989. Later, in 2005, under the leadership of then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Forest Rights Act was enacted, and in 2011, the National Green Tribunal was established. He said their contributions must also be remembered.

He stated that the goals of the Golden Jubilee were to raise public awareness about environmental conservation, bring the Pollution Control Board closer to the people, and remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was instrumental in establishing the Board. For this reason, the celebrations were not held only in Bengaluru but across 14 locations in 25 districts.

The valedictory event was held on November 19, Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, with the participation of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur districts.