Second man accuses JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna of assault, case registered

A second man, a 30-year-old JD(S) party worker, has accused MLC Suraj Revanna of sexual assault.

A complaint was registered on Tuesday, June 26, by the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Two others have also been named in the FIR.

According to the FIR, Suraj allegedly sexually assaulted the victim Sanjay (name changed) during the first COVID-19 lockdown at the Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura.

The first complaint against Suraj was filed on June 22, by a JD(S) party worker Anil (name changed). After the alleged assault on June 16, Anil reached out to Sanjay for help. He was in distress and said that he wanted to file a complaint against Suraj.

When Suraj discovered this, he allegedly instructed Sanjay to dissuade Anil and told Sanjay to offer him Rs 2 crore. Suraj later allegedly threatened to kill Sanjay and forcibly restrained him at the farmhouse and coerced him to file a complaint against Anil. Based on Sanjay’s complaint, Anil and his brother-in-law were booked for extortion by the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

Anil’s complaint of sexual assault has been handed over to the CID which has custody of Suraj after his arrest on June 23. The extortion case is still being investigated by the local police station.