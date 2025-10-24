Second int'l airport for Bengaluru; AAI to submit report in 2–3 days: Karnataka minister

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil said on Thursday that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) expert team, which recently examined potential sites for Bengaluru's second international airport, is expected to submit its report within the next two to three days.

Once the report is received, it will be placed before the Cabinet for discussion before a final decision is made, the Minister added.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Patil said that there is a possibility that the AAI team may recommend both the sites it inspected.

However, he added that airport construction companies would also evaluate the financial feasibility of the proposed locations.

"It's not that they (AAI) will build the airport wherever the government allots land," Patil said.

He also added that the state government has initiated the process keeping in mind the clause that prohibits the establishment of another international airport within a 150 km radius of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) until 2033.

"If we begin the groundwork now, the second international airport will be ready by then. A project of this scale usually takes a minimum of five to six years to complete," he said.

At present, only two cities in India -- New Delhi (Noida) and Mumbai (Navi Mumbai) -- have two international airports.

"We will also consult with the companies involved in developing those airports," Patil said, adding that the state government is aware of Tamil Nadu's plans to construct an airport in Hosur, near the Karnataka border.

On the proposed location, the Minister said that MLAs from north Karnataka have suggested Tumakuru as a suitable site, while some others have recommended South Bengaluru.

"However, passenger density, industrial requirements, and several other factors will be taken into consideration. Ultimately, the decision will be made purely on merit, keeping in mind convenience and future demand," Patil added.