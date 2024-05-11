Second case of rape filed against Prajwal Revanna

A second case of rape has been filed against suspended JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna. According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the complainant is a woman in her 60s who was rescued from a farmhouse in Kalenahalli village of Mysuru district on May 4.

Prajwal’s father and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna has already been arrested for his involvement in the woman's abduction and illegal confinement. The woman was rescued from the farmhouse by the probe team before Revanna's arrest by the SIT team.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C), and 506, involving charges of voyeurism, filming, demanding sexual favours, molestation, and threatening.