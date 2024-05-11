Second case of rape filed against Prajwal Revanna

A second case of rape has been filed against suspended JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna. According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the complainant is a woman in her 60s who was rescued from a farmhouse in Kalenahalli village of Mysuru district on May 4.
Prajwal’s father and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna has already been arrested for his involvement in the woman's abduction and illegal confinement. The woman was rescued from the farmhouse by the probe team before Revanna's arrest by the SIT team.
The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C), and 506, involving charges of voyeurism, filming, demanding sexual favours, molestation, and threatening.
KR Nagar police filed a case of kidnapping and illegal confinement on May 2, based on a complaint by the survivor’s 20-year-old son. The complainant alleged that Satish Babanna, later revealed to be Revanna’s aide, had visited their home on April 29 and taken the survivor, allegedly at the MLA’s direction. On May 3, Babanna was arrested by the police and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Revanna, who is the first accused in the case, is in judicial custody till May 14.
Previously, an accusation of rape was made against Prajwal by a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan zilla panchayat in a case filed on May 1 by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
He is alsothe accused in a sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old former house help, registered at the Holenarasipur Town police station in Hassan on April 28, where his father Revanna was also named as accused.
The SIT investigating the alleged sexual abuses by Prajwal Revanna has issued a helpline for survivors to reach out for assistance or protection. The helpline number is 6360938947.