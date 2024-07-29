Search for Arjun: Kerala CM writes to Karnataka CM urging to continue operation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, July 28, expressed concern over the Uttara Kannada district administration's reported decision to temporarily halt the search for Arjun, a lorry driver from Kerala trapped in a massive landslide in Shirur, Karnataka.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah urging the continuation of the search operation until Arjun is found. Minister for Public Works PA Mohamed Riyas, who visited the landslide site and discussed the situation with Karnataka government representatives, expressed disappointment over the suspension of the mission. He criticised the Uttara Kannada district administration for arbitrarily stopping the search without allegedly implementing the decisions made during a joint meeting.

“We appreciate the efforts taken by the teams engaged in search and rescue operations to find Arjun (Kozhikode native), who went missing in Shirur. I write this letter as there are reports that the search operations have been stopped. I earnestly urge you to give directions to continue the rescue operations till they yield positive results. It is requested that the operations may be continued with augmented strength and using all needed equipment,” Vijayan said in the letter.

On July 28, the 13th day of the search operation, Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail and Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya announced that the search operation would have to be temporarily halted. This decision came after divers were unable to see through the turbulent waters of the Gangavali River, where Arjun’s truck is believed to be buried under the landslide debris.

However, the Karnataka government has clarified that the search for Arjun, a driver from Kerala, and two locals, will continue, even though the fast current in the Gangavali river has hindered search efforts. Uttara Kannada district-in-charge minister Mankal Vaidya told the media that the search would not be called off, even though the currents in the Gangavalli river are too fast for divers to enter.

A landslide struck on the morning of July 16, on National Highway 66 near Shirur, sweeping a tea shop across the road and into the river, and strewing around 300 metres of road with several feet of mud, as the hillock adjacent to the highway collapsed. Several people were buried, and some washed away into the river. The search is on for the bodies of three people — including Arjun and two locals — who are still missing.

To a question, Vaidya said, “The search operation has not stopped. When it is possible to do (something) and we don’t, it becomes our fault. They (Arjun’s family) are distraught that this happened. We too are distressed that this happened (at all) in our district.”

Satish Sail told the media on July 28 that along with MLAs from Kerala, he had met Arjun’s family. The Chief Minister of Kerala had also spoken to the Karnataka Chief Minister. Later, after a discussion among officials of Karnataka it was decided that the search would not be called off.

Satish said that the NDRF had checked the current and on July 28, a fisherman named Ishwar Malpe had also dived into the river at the location where Arjun’s truck is believed to be and was even trapped twice. Ishwar had said that the river is filled with mud, trees and wires. Satish added that the search efforts will resume once a dredging machine arrives from Thrissur.