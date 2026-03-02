Science over superstition: Food event planned during lunar eclipse in Bengaluru

A civil society group is organising a food festival in Bengaluru on March 3 to dispel food related superstitions associated with lunar eclipses. The event will be organised by the Moodanambike Virodhi Okkoota, or the Anti-Superstition Federation, to challenge superstitious beliefs that discourage eating during an eclipse.

The lunar eclipse on March 3, will be visible in several parts of the world, including North and South America, Europe, Africa, and East Asia. In India, viewers are expected to witness at least a partial phase of the eclipse, subject to local weather conditions.

T Narishma Murthy, a human rights activist and one of the organisers, told TNM that many people believed in superstitions associated with eclipses and that they needed to be challenged. “Pandits say that during the eclipse, no one should eat or step outside, especially pregnant women. Superstitions are believed without understanding the scientific reasoning,” he said.

Vishrutha R, a postgraduate student from Bengaluru, told TNM that she follows certain religious practices associated with the eclipse. “I follow the religious aspects as instructed by my parents,” she said. “Before the eclipse, we add dried grass to raw food, and the grass is removed while cooking food, so that it is not affected during the eclipse. I usually finish eating before the eclipse begins.”

Narishma Murthy added that the event was organised to encourage scientific thinking. “What would a woman do if she is about to give birth and is told not to go to the hospital? Both the mother and child could be in danger. Who will take responsibility if something happens to them?” he asked.

He said dishes such as egg biryani, vegetable biryani, holige (sweet), samosas, fruits, biscuits, black tea, and other refreshments will be served at the event. Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) state general coordinator Mavalli Shankar told TNM, “The food festival is celebrated during every solar and lunar eclipse, this is not the first time.”

This article was written by a student intern working with TNM.