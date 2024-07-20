School children to get eggs six days a week in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday, July 20, that the students of government and government-aided schools will get eggs for six days a week. He was speaking at the inauguration of a programme to provide free supplementary nutritious food six days a week to children in government and aided primary and secondary schools, in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation. The eggs will be added to the mid-day meal for around 55 lakh students from Class 1 to 10.

"Quality food is essential for mental health and good education. Creating opportunities for good education for the children of the poor is our aspiration. I have seen children come to school without breakfast and stay until noon without lunch. Hence, we decided to provide meals and eggs two days a week. The Azim Premji Foundation has joined hands with the government in this noble cause to provide eggs and supplementary nutritious food to children four days a week,” Siddaramaiah said. He called on school children to develop scientifically and intellectually, stating that only then can they become socially responsible.

“Creating opportunities for good education for the children of the poor is our aspiration. For this reason, we are providing uniforms, shoes, and socks, and opening more residential schools,” he said.

Currently, the state government’s mid-day meal program provides eggs on two days of the week to the students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foundation will enable the provision of eggs on all six days of the school week. An alternative high nutrition supplement will be provided for those students who do not consume eggs because of cultural preferences.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq and others were present at the event.