SC to hear Cauvery water distribution dispute between TN, Karnataka on Sep 21

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 6 fixed September 21 for hearing the plea filed by Tamil Nadu demanding the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka's dams. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra after it was deleted from the causelist published for September 6.

In its rejoinder affidavit, Karnataka said that it has filed a review petition on September 2 seeking reduction of the quantity to 3,000 cusecs per day after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed it to ensure realisation of flows at the rate of 5,000 cusecs, starting from August 29 for the next 15 days. It said that between August 29 to September 3, Karnataka ensured 37,869 cusecs against the expected 30,000 cusecs of water.

"The state of Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation both in Cauvery and Krishna basins, putting a heavy burden on the state government,” said the rejoinder affidavit, adding that it would not be feasible to further release any water from the reservoirs in Karnataka after September 12. Karnataka reiterated its prayer before the top court to dismiss Tamil Nadu’s plea demanding supply of 24,000 cusecs per day and said that such demand "is wholly unjustified and it is based on a completely erroneous assumption that this water year of 2023-24 is a normal water year".

Through an affidavit, the CWMA had told the Supreme Court that "the State of Karnataka has fulfilled the directions of CWMA by releasing a total of 149,898 cusecs of water at Biligundulu from 12.08.2023 to 26.08.2023".

As the CWMA had asked Karnataka to ensure realisation of flows at Biligundulu at the rate of 5,000 cusecs, starting from August 29 for the next 15 days, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said that it would be a challenging task to release 5,000 cusecs every day as per the CWMA order. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 2 had urged the Union government to intervene regarding the Cauvery River dispute between the state and Tamil Nadu.