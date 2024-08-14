Sandalwood stars hold prayers for industry’s revival, claim no link to Darshan's case

The Karnataka Film Artists' Association conducted a special homa on Wednesday, August 14 at its office in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, seeking divine blessings for the revival of the Kannada film industry. Several prominent Sandalwood figures including Jaggesh, Jayamala participated in the traditional Hindu ritual, expressing hope for the industry's resurgence after facing numerous challenges including the arrest of superstar Darshan in a murder case.

The Kannada film industry has been grappling with the impact of the pandemic, declining box office revenues, and competition from other regional industries. Producer Rockline Venkatesh and actor Doddanna, who also serves as the association's treasurer, held a press conference ahead of the ritual. Responding to rumours that the homa was intended specifically for actor Darshan, who is currently in jail for allegedly orchestrating a murder, Venkatesh said, "If this homa was for Darshan, I would have conducted it at my home. The intention behind this ritual is purely for the overall well-being and prosperity of the Kannada film industry, not for any individual."

Darshan was arrested on June 11 in connection with the murder of 33-year-old pharmacist Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to Darshan’s long-time partner, Pavithra Gowda. The actor and his associates are accused of torturing and killing Renukaswamy on June 9 in a shed used to park seized vehicles in Bengaluru, later dumping his body near a stormwater drain.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) visited the victim’s family and offered compensation, but the organisation is yet to take any action against Darshan. While many in the Kannada film industry remain silent on the allegations, prominent figures such as Rakshitha, Abhishek Ambareesh, Vinod Prabhakar, and Chikkanna have visited Darshan in jail, showing their support.