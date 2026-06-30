Sadananda Gowda denies viral audio as fresh BJP infighting erupts in Karnataka

A purported audio clip of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda allegedly suggesting that the party wait until Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra completes his term before removing him triggered a fresh political storm on Monday, June 29, exposing the infighting within the State unit.

In the viral audio clip, a man purported to be Sadananda Gowda is heard telling another person addressed as "Pradeep ji" that the party should wait until November, when Vijayendra's three-year term as State president ends, before replacing him.

"He completes his three-year term by November. Why should we create another confusion now? If we wait for another two months, his term will also be over and no one can complain against the removal of the president... In October, kick him out," the voice in the clip is heard saying.

Sadananda Gowda, however, dismissed the audio as fake and refused to comment on its contents.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said the voice in the clip was not his. and added that he would respond only if the party high command sought an explanation from him. He also expressed regret that internal party matters were being discussed in public.

The audio drew a sharp response from former Minister MP Renukacharya, a close associate of Vijayendra and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who hit back at Sadananda Gowda over the controversy.

"No comments about this. Till now, I haven’t answered about any audio or video which isn’t mine. Even going forward I won’t say anything,” he said .

Asked whether he would file a complaint, Gowda said , “Why should I give (a complaint)? Is it my job everyday? This should be investigated. I did not say this should be closed. There are serious issues. A party’s internal issues should not be discussed in public.”

The audio clipping comes in the wake of alleged cross-voting by BJP leaders during the recently concluded Legislative Council polls, in which the Congress won five of the seven seats from the Assembly.

Vijayendra’s tenure as party chief has been marked by factionalism, with leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal publicly denouncing Vijayendra and even organising rival rallies over the same issue.