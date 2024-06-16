RW influencer Ajeet Bharti booked by Bengaluru police for disinformation on Rahul Gandhi

The Bengaluru police have booked right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti for promoting religious enmity over statements that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would bring back the Babri Masjid in place of the Ayodhya Ram temple. Rahul Gandhi has not made such statements.

The High Grounds police registered an FIR under Sections 153(a) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code against Ajeet Bharti on June 15, Saturday, based on a complaint by BK Bopanna, an advocate and KPCC Legal Cell Secretary. Both sections pertain to the spread of religious enmity. Ajeet Bharti describes himself as a journalist on X and has thousands of followers on X.

Bopanna’s complaint relates to a video that Ajeet Bharti had posted video on X on June 13. Eleven minutes into the 1.59 hour video, he can be heard saying “Rahul Gandhi has claimed that we will remove the Ram Temple and bring back the Babri Masjid.”

In his complaint to the police, Bopanna said, “This is a blatant lie and a gross misrepresentation of Mr. Gandhi’s statements. Rahul Gandhi has never made any such statement in any of his speeches.”

Bopanna also said, “By spreading baseless and incendiary allegations, he is sowing seeds of discord and enmity among different religious communities, thereby disturbing the peace and harmony of our society.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also jumped into the issue replying to an X user who called out Ajeet Bharati’s post. Shehzad said that “It is clear that @ajeetbharti is paraphrasing Acharya Pramod Krishnan who is/was from Congress. This attempt to bully/threaten/ put people on radar will not work. Please note this threat threat game can work both ways.. even we have state governments and even we make note of statements by various people including you.(sic)”

Acharya Pramod Krishnan had contested the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket in 2019 but lost. He was expelled from the Congress for six years in January for indiscipline, including making statements against party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the party’s decision to not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared another post by Bharti in which he amplified the claim that Rahul Gandhi would destroy the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and bring the Babri Masjid back.

Zubair also shared other instances of disinformation allegedly spread by Ajeet Bharti. Zubair posted a video shared by Ajeet of a speech Rahul Gandhi made in Ranchi, Jharkhand, ahead of the elections. The video was edited to suggest that the Congress would conduct a caste census to ascertain wealth of different caste groups which would then be transferred to minorities. However, in the original video, Rahul Gandhi says that a socio economic survey would be carried out to ensure that wealth would be redistributed to backward classes, SCs, STs and minorities based on their population. Zubair said that this video was not taken down despite a clarification from the Jharkhand CM and Ranchi police.