RSS held over 2,000 Samajotsavas, 500 marches in Karnataka during centenary year

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has held over 2,000 Hindu Samajotsavas (large-scale community gatherings) and more than 500 route marches across Karnataka as part of its year-long centenary celebrations, Sangh officials said in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 17.

Addressing a press conference at Rashtrothhana Parishat in Chamarajpet, Dakshin Madhya Kshetra (south-central division comprising Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) Karyawah N Tippeswamy released figures on RSS activities in the state.

The press meet in Bengaluru comes after the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, released its annual report for 2025–26 following a three-day meeting in Haryana from March 13 to 15.

Tippeswamy said that the RSS is currently running 4,127 daily shakhas in Karnataka, along with 1,389 weekly programmes called ‘milan’ and 60 monthly events called ‘mandalis’.

The RSS held 2,194 Hindu Samajotsavas, in which 19,61,158 people participated, and 7,262 Vijayadashami celebrations, which saw participation from 2,77,538 people.

“In many samajotsavas, over 60% of the participants were women. In Jamkhandi (Bagalkot district), it was 90% women,” Tippeswamy said.

Stating that 100 Hindu Samajotsavas were held in Bengaluru, he added, “In places like Jayanagar and Sadashivanagar, where people usually don’t step out of their homes, large numbers came out and participated in the yatra and the programmes for hours.”

He also said that swayamsevaks had reached out to 48,68,961 households through the ‘gruha samparka abhiyana’ (home outreach programme).

Tippeswamy said that in April and May, the RSS would invite prominent citizens at the district level to discuss social issues and brainstorm solutions.

He added that “sadbhavana” (goodwill) programmes would be organised by inviting leaders from various castes to discuss ways to bring about social change. These programmes will begin in north Karnataka in the coming weeks and later be held across the state.

“There are many divisions in society—touchable, untouchable… we should create awareness and work to eliminate these,” Tippeswamy said.

Route marches

Tippeswamy said that 562 route marches, typically covering a distance of 2.5 to 3 km, had been held across the state, with 2,21,963 participants in uniform.

Responding to questions about a route march in Chittapur in Kalaburagi district last year, he said, “Around 400 people might have joined without the controversy, but 8,000 people participated. Even before we could reach out widely, people came to know about us. We received extensive media coverage.”

Anti-drugs campaign

Tippeswamy said that the RSS had initiated an anti-drug campaign through Parivartana Trust in Bengaluru, covering 86 taluks in 23 districts.

According to a press release, the campaign, conducted in collaboration with 52 organisations and 187 educational institutions, reached 60,500 students, with over 6,000 others participating.

The campaign committee includes doctors, leaders of social organisations, social workers and other prominent individuals. The committee also held press conferences at the district level and invited Deputy Commissioners to participate.

The release added that campaign leaders and partner organisations were working with a “task force” led by the Shivamogga district Deputy Commissioner .

Over the next five years, depending on the need, Tippeswamy said the campaign may facilitate drug testing and rehabilitation for addicts.

Internal reorganisation

Tippeswamy said that the RSS is in the process of revamping its internal structure to broadly align with India’s state boundaries.

At present, the RSS divides the country into ‘pranths’ (units), which are larger zonal divisions. Karnataka, for instance, is divided into two pranths – north and south – which, along with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, form a ‘kshetra’ (zone).

Over the coming year, the two pranths in Karnataka will be phased out and replaced by four ‘sambhags’, each covering a population of approximately two crore people.