RSS gets nod for rally in Mallikarjun Kharge’s home turf Gurmitkal

Karnataka’s Yadgir district administration has granted conditional permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a march in Gurmitkal, the home turf of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. The order was issued on Wednesday, according to reports.

The permission follows an application submitted on October 23 by Bassappa Sanjanol, District Prachar Pramukh of the RSS.

Mallikarjun Kharge, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, had been elected as MLA from the Gurmitkal constituency eight times in the past.

The RSS has planned several processions across Karnataka as part of its centenary celebrations. As per reports, the Gurmitkal procession will pass through Samrat Circle, APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathawadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihineeru Bavi Market Main Road before culminating at Ram Nagar.

The district administration has imposed ten conditions on the organisers. They have been directed to ensure that no damage occurs to public or private property and that the entire cost of any loss must be borne by them.

RSS volunteers are required to strictly adhere to the designated route and ensure that no slogans hurting the sentiments of any caste or religion are raised. The order also specifies that no roads should be blocked, no shops should be forcibly closed, and no deadly weapons or firearms shall be carried during the procession.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court is yet to decide on granting permission to the RSS to hold a march in Kalaburagi’s Chittapur, the constituency of IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

The RSS had initially planned to hold the march on October 19; however, the state government had objected to it. The Court on October 30 gave another opportunity to the state and RSS’s Kalaburagi convenor, Ashok Patil, to settle the dispute outside court. Both parties agreed to meet at the Advocate General’s office at 5 pm on November 5.

The Bench of Justice MG Kamal said that it hopes to set the right precedent for all such future disputes.