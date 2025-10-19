RSS challenges ban on Chittapur centenary march; HC directs authorities to reconsider

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka High Court on Sunday, October 19, directed the authorities in Kalaburagi to reconsider the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) request to hold its centenary march in Chittapur. The Chittapur Tahsildar, Nagayya Hiremath, had denied permission, citing potential law and order issues.

Justice MGS Kamal, hearing the petition filed by RSS Kalaburagi convenor Ashok Patil, said that while the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution, it is subject to reasonable restrictions to maintain public order.

The court observed that the petitioner had answered all queries raised by the authorities and complied with procedural requirements. The RSS told the court that over 250 such marches had been held across Karnataka without incident and that it was willing to reschedule the Chittapur event to November 2.

The court directed the RSS to submit a fresh application to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi with copies to the Executive Magistrate and the local police. The authorities were asked to consider the request and submit a report by October 24, when the matter will be heard again.

The RSS had approached the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court, challenging the order of the Chittapur Tahsildar, who had refused permission for the march scheduled for Sunday. Earlier, authorities had also removed saffron flags, banners, and buntings from the town.

Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath stated that a report was sought from the Chittapur Police Sub-Inspector, who informed that the Bhim Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panthers had also sought to hold processions on the same route.

The police report further noted that intelligence inputs suggested the RSS march was being planned in response to the recent arrest of an RSS worker accused of threatening Minister Priyank Kharge. “The permission for the RSS foot march is denied in view of the potential disturbance to law and order in Chittapur town,” the Tahsildar said in his order rejecting the organisation’s application.