Rs 80 lakh bill not settled at Mysuru hotel where PM Modi stayed, says report

The Radisson Blu Plaza hotel, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed during his visit to Mysuru in Karnataka in April 2023, has reportedly threatened legal action over alleged non-payment of bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh. The hotel threatened to take a legal recourse if the dues were not paid by June 1, 2024.

The Prime Minister was staying in the hotel to inaugurate 50 years of the Project Tiger event, which was organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

The Hindu reported that the State Forest Department was instructed to conduct the event from April 9 to 11 at a cost of Rs 3 crore and was assured of 100% Union government assistance. However, as the programme was conducted at a short notice, the cost of the event escalated to Rs 6.33 crore.

While the initial estimated amount of Rs 3 crore was released by the Union government, the rest of the amount is yet to be settled.

On September 29, 2023, Karnataka Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) wrote to the Deputy Inspector-General, NTCA, New Delhi, seeking to settle the dues. However, the NTCA wrote back on February 12, 2024 that the additional expense of Rs 3.33 crore incurred should be borne by the state government.

The PCCF wrote another letter on March 22, 2024 reminding about the dues, including non-clearance of hotel bills of the Prime Minister’s stay amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh. However, there has been no response so far, the report said.

As the bills were not paid, the general manager, Finance, of Radisson Blu Plaza wrote to the Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraju on May 21, 2024, reminding him of the dues.

In his letter, the hotel said that a delayed payment would attract an interest of 18% per annum. The hotel management further threatened legal action in the event of non-settlement of dues by June 1, 2024.