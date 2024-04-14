Rs 1.4 crore in cash seized by ECI in Bengaluru, Cong and BJP begin blame game

Election officials on Saturday, April 13, seized Rs 1.4 crore in cash from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, which falls under the Bangalore South constituency, following which the Congress and BJP accused each of trying to buy votes.

Officials told the media that when they reached the spot, which is very close to Jayanagar police station, bundles of cash kept on a scooter were being transferred into an SUV. The men fled in another car leaving behind the cash, and other vehicles containing more money.