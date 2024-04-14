Rs 1.4 crore in cash seized by ECI in Bengaluru, Cong and BJP begin blame game

Election officials on Saturday, April 13, seized Rs 1.4 crore in cash from Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, which falls under the Bangalore South constituency, following which the Congress and BJP accused each of trying to buy votes.
Officials told the media that when they reached the spot, which is very close to Jayanagar police station, bundles of cash kept on a scooter were being transferred into an SUV. The men fled in another car leaving behind the cash, and other vehicles containing more money.
The Congress’ candidate for the constituency Sowmya Reddy alleged that the cash seized was money that the BJP had received through electoral bonds which the party had planned to spend on the elections. “Last time, they had won the elections here using money power, and this time it was electoral bond money, which was caught (sic),” she said on X.
Incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya referenced Reddy’s post on X and filed a complaint with the ECI seeking an investigation into the source of the money. He alleged that “prominent members and associates of the Indian National congress” were present near the spot where the cash was seized.