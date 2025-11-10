Row over men offering namaz outside Bengaluru airport, BJP questions security lapse

A video showing a group of men offering namaz outside Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has sparked political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a security lapse in a sensitive zone.

In the video, several men can be seen offering namaz near Gate 3 of Terminal 2 while personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stand nearby. According to reports, the prayers took place outside the terminal gate, even though a designated prayer room exists inside the airport premises.

Following the circulation of the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Karnataka government’s response and raised concerns over airport security. BJP state spokesperson Vijay Prasad took to X (formerly Twitter), tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, to ask whether those offering prayers had obtained prior permission.

“How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge, do you approve of this? Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone? (sic)” Prasad posted.

Alleging double standards by the government, he said: “Why does the government object when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area? Does this not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone?”

TNM has reached out to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, for a comment on the matter. The copy will be updated following their response.

