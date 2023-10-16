Row over KS Bhagawan’s anti-Vokkaliga remark, BJP and JD(S) condemn

Several Vokkaliga groups staged a protest on Saturday, October 14. The demonstrators, led by the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha, assembled in front of Bhagawan's residence, demanding the writer's immediate arrest. They tried to enter the house, but the police stopped them. The protesters expressed their anger, saying that even though Bhagavan is from the Vokkaliga community, he often criticises his people.

Additionally, JD(S) leader GT Devegowda voiced his disapproval. He said, “Professor Bhagawan is half-mad. It is because of Vokkaliga community values that he is what he is today. By insulting Vokkaligas, he has insulted himself. It is also unbecoming of a professor. Those who are cultured will not talk like this.”

This is not the first time KS Bhagawan has found himself at the centre of controversy due to alleged 'anti-Hindu' remarks. His previous statements have sparked similar debates and discussions. Bhagawan was earlier booked in 2015 for allegedly insulting the Ramayana and Mahabharata and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of noted journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh suspected that Gauri’s killers had also conspired to target Bhagawan.