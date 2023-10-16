Row over KS Bhagawan’s anti-Vokkaliga remark, BJP and JD(S) condemn

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi condemned rationalist KS Bhagwan's recent comments targeting the Vokkaliga community. The Vokkaliga leader said that such statements not only insulted the community but also disregarded the contributions of those who worked to sustain society. The controversy arose following Bhagawan's comments during a Mahisha Dasara event held at Mysuru’s Town Hall on Friday. “Vokkaligas are uncultured animals. This is not my view but that of Kuvempu. They might come to harm me; they might even kill me,” Bhagwan had said in Kannada. His remarks have drawn criticism from several Vokkaliga groups and political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)].
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, October 15, Ravi said, “If Bhagawan had been born in any of the Arab countries, he would have been slaughtered by now for making such insinuating remarks against a particular caste.”
Several Vokkaliga groups staged a protest on Saturday, October 14. The demonstrators, led by the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha, assembled in front of Bhagawan's residence, demanding the writer's immediate arrest. They tried to enter the house, but the police stopped them. The protesters expressed their anger, saying that even though Bhagavan is from the Vokkaliga community, he often criticises his people.
Additionally, JD(S) leader GT Devegowda voiced his disapproval. He said, “Professor Bhagawan is half-mad. It is because of Vokkaliga community values that he is what he is today. By insulting Vokkaligas, he has insulted himself. It is also unbecoming of a professor. Those who are cultured will not talk like this.”
This is not the first time KS Bhagawan has found himself at the centre of controversy due to alleged 'anti-Hindu' remarks. His previous statements have sparked similar debates and discussions. Bhagawan was earlier booked in 2015 for allegedly insulting the Ramayana and Mahabharata and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of noted journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh suspected that Gauri’s killers had also conspired to target Bhagawan.
