Road to PM’s residence in New Delhi also has potholes, says DK Shivakumar

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, September 23, said that potholes are a nationwide problem and not unique to Karnataka, pointing out that even the road leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi has potholes.

“I travelled across Delhi just a day ago. The media should review and report on how many potholes exist on Delhi’s roads, including the road to the Prime Minister’s residence,” Shivakumar told reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

The Bengaluru Development Minister said the government is addressing the problem, despite heavy rains hampering repair work. “We are filling potholes daily. About 200 potholes are being filled in each of Bengaluru’s five corporations, amounting to nearly 1,000 a day,” he said. He added that the situation had worsened due to poor maintenance under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Shivakumar claimed that the problem is being blown out of proportion to tarnish the Congress government’s image. “Projecting as if such things are there only in Karnataka is not right. Similar problems exist in Delhi, Mumbai and across the country. Bengaluru is being unfairly targeted,” he said.

He also questioned the Union government’s contribution to Bengaluru’s infrastructure despite Karnataka being the second-highest tax contributor. “People and industry should ask the Union how much they are giving for Bengaluru’s development,” he remarked.

His comments come amid sharp criticism from industry leaders, including former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who have demanded urgent action after logistics firm BlackBuck decided to relocate its office from Bellandur on Outer Ring Road, citing poor road conditions and commuting difficulties.

The BJP, meanwhile, has announced a rasta roko protest across all 224 Assembly constituencies on September 24 to highlight the poor state of roads, particularly in Bengaluru.