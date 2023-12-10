Right wing in Surathkal celebrates Bajrang Dal member’s wedding as ‘reverse love jihad’

Prashanth Bhandary (33), a Bajrang Dal member, recently married a 19-year-old Muslim woman named Ayesha in Karnataka’s Surathkal. Ayesha's mother, Modinbi, filed a missing complaint at Surathkal Police Station on December 1, stating that her daughter had not returned home since November 30. The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that their neighbour, Prashanth, approached Modinbi on November 30 expressing his intention to marry Ayesha. He claimed to have been in love with her for three years and sought Modinbi’s approval for the union.

According to the FIR, Modinbi insisted that Prashanth must seek permission from Ayesha's father and relatives before proceeding. Ayesha herself insisted on going with Prashanth, fearing that otherwise her mother might send her to the village. Prashanth promised to bring her back home the next day, along with his mother and sister.

However, when Ayesha failed to return home, Modinbi filed a complaint with the police. A week later, on December 8, Ayesha and Prashanth appeared at the police station as a married couple.

Interestingly, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell took to Facebook to share a photo of the newlyweds, extending wishes for a happy married life. In the post, he mentioned the name change from Ayesha to Akshatha and added that the couple celebrated the union in accordance with Hindu traditions. He wrote, “From Ayesha to Akshatha. From a true love, Prashanth and Akshatha have entered into wedlock as per Hindu tradition.”