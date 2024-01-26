Restaurants, hotels in Bengaluru will have to allow toilet access for all: BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has presented various initiatives in a status report submitted to the High Court to facilitate public access to toilets in the city. The measures include opening up the toilets in 172 'Indira Canteen,' originally designated for staff only, for public use. Additionally, the civic body plans to allow the general public access to toilets in public restaurants and hotels, with directives given to the Special Commissioner (Health) and Chief Health Officer (Health) to take necessary actions.

The BBMP will be inviting tenders for the construction of 100 women-exclusive toilets, named 'SHE' toilets. Alternatively, the BBMP has proposed constructing these toilets independently and has allocated a budget of Rs 25.50 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management, BBMP, submitted the status report following a High Court directive in a public interest litigation. The division bench, led by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, adjourned the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation following the submission on Wednesday, January 24.