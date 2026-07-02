Renukaswamy murder case: Three Darshan fans arrested for threatening witness

Three ardent fans of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa have been arrested by Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya police for allegedly threatening a prosecution witness in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Police said that the arrested, identified as Puneeth, Suhas and Venu, are associated with Darshan Thoogudeepa's fan circles. Puneeth reportedly runs a Facebook fan page named “D Company,” while Suhas and Venu are linked to the actor’s fan association in Tumakuru.

According to police, the trio allegedly contacted a prosecution witness via a WhatsApp call and pressured him not to give evidence in court. Puneeth is also a witness in the same case and owns an SUV that investigators said was allegedly used when shifting Renukaswamy’s body.

During a recent court hearing, the witness informed the court about the alleged intimidation. The court then directed police to take immediate action and ensure protection for all prosecution witnesses.

Following the court’s order, the Kamakshipalya police registered a case and arrested the three accused. They were medically examined on July 2 and produced before the court. Police have sought custody for further investigation.

The case involves the alleged abduction and killing of Renukaswamy, a Chitradurga resident. Police say he had allegedly sent obscene messages to Darshan’s partner, Pavitra Gowda.

According to the police, Darshan wanted to teach Renukaswamy a lesson. So he allegedly conspired with his fans, Raghavendra, Jagadish, and Ravi, to abduct and torture him. Renukaswamy was confined in a shed in Bengaluru and tortured to death. Subsequently, police said his body was dumped in a gutter near an apartment complex. The body was found by a security guard.