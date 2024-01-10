Rejecting R-day tableau an insult to Kannadigas: Siddaramaiah slams Modi govt

“The Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas by denying the opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26th. Karnataka faced a similar situation even last year as our state’s tableau was initially rejected. They later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind. This time, the central government has again continued its trend of insulting Kannadigas,” he said.

Siddaramaiah added that the BJP seems unsettled by the Congress's victory in Karnataka's Assembly elections last year. He pointed out that the continuous neglect of Kannada and Karnataka by the Union has already provoked the displeasure of Kannadigas. Siddaramaiah cautioned the Union government against testing the patience of the people and urged a reconsideration of the decision, emphasising the demand for Karnataka's participation in the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

“They have become puppets of Narendra Modi. To whom are they loyal? Kannadigas or Narendra Modi?” he asked while also lashing out at the BJP MPs in Karnataka and said it was unfortunate that they are not ‘questioning this injustice.’ “It is not too late yet, the Central Government should immediately correct its mistake and rectify the injustice done to Karnataka by allowing us to participate in the tableau presentation at the prestigious Republic Day parade,” he lastly said.