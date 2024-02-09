‘Reinstate Hanuman flag or face consequences,’ VHP warns Karnataka government

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday, February 9, warned the Karnataka government that if the Hanuman flag that was removed in Mandya's Keragodu village is not reinstated, there will be “consequences”. VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell threatened to launch a state-wide agitation called "Keragodu Chalo", warning that VHP and Bajrang Dal members would protest and hold the government responsible for any "consequences."

He said, “All members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will congregate in Keragodu. Through this protest, I'd like to warn the state government, that if you don't give permission to reinstate the Hanuman flag in Keragodu, we will take our agitation across the state. Not just that, in the coming days, we will launch 'Keragodu Chalo.' The state government would be responsible for the consequences."

Sharan further accused the Congress government of removing the flag "for appeasing some people for vote bank politics.” "Today, the recital of Hanuman Chalisa was done in every district of the state. The Hanuman flag was removed all of a sudden following the orders of CM Siddaramaiah. The flag used to be hoisted there for decades without controversy. But Congress, for the appeasement of some people, for vote bank, have removed the Hanuman flag. VHP condemns this and through this protest, we demand that the flag be reinstated,” he said.