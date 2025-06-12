Red alert in six Karnataka districts after heavy flooding, one dead

A red alert has been issued for six districts in Karnataka as heavy rains continue to lash the state. There has been tragic loss of life and property damage due to the widespread flooding.

In Hubbali, a man named Hussain fell into a drain and was washed away in the rain.

Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in several districts including Dakshina Kannada due to the weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagalur districts, which have already been battered by the monsoons.

The Met Department has predicted heavy rain for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, and Kodagu districts for the next six days. Belagavi, Gadag Dharwad and Shivamogga districts are likely to see heavy rain until June 13, after which the intensity is likely to decrease.

The last couple of days have seen the monsoons wreak havoc across the state with Dharwad, Raichur and Gadag districts in northern Karnataka and Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on the coast bearing the brunt.

In Dharwad district, the Bennehalla river has overflowed, inundating several homes in Yamanur taluk. Boat rescue operations are currently underway to evacuate affected residents. Four from a family were rescued on Thursday, June 13, after a night of heavy rain in Yamanoor taluk.

Gadag district has seen four bridges submerged under rising water, cutting off access to several areas.

In Gonavar village, Sindhanoor taluk, in Raichur district, despite dangerous conditions, reports show a group of men holding a bike race on a bridge over which water is flowing swiftly.

Fifteen people trying to cross a river in Maski, Raichur district, in a tractor had to be rescued after the vehicle was stranded. Media reports show the tractor driving into the river to cross and then get stuck in slush close to the opposite bank. All individuals were rescued safely.

In Karwar, the basement of the Landmark Ultima apartment complex has flooded, submerging several vehicles.

A bridge was washed away in Chikkamagalur, near Nellibeedu village, due to the overflow of the Bhadra river.