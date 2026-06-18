Ready to hold talks with TN CM Vijay on Mekedatu project, says Karnataka CM Shivakumar

In a significant development in the long-pending Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said he was prepared to hold discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at any time and urged both states to keep politics aside while considering the interests of their people.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after casting his vote in the Legislative Council elections, CM Shivakumar said there should be no reservations about engaging in dialogue with Tamil Nadu over the project.

"I am ready to talk to Tamil Nadu at any point regarding the Mekedatu project. I have no reservations in this regard. Whether it is Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, we are one nation and one people. We all depend on the waters of the same river. Water is needed for irrigation, drinking purposes and industrial use," said CM Shivakumar.

He noted that the river also sustains animals, birds and plants and stressed the close ties between the people of the two states.

"Many people from Tamil Nadu work in Karnataka, and many from Karnataka live and work there. We cannot view this issue through a narrow lens," CM Shivakumar added.

CM Shivakumar said the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, would continue discussions on the issue.

"The Congress is an ally in the Tamil Nadu government and we will certainly hold discussions. This project will benefit both states. We must move forward patiently, keeping the interests of the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in mind," he said.

Explaining the benefits of the project, Shivakumar said the proposed balancing reservoir would help Karnataka regulate water releases and ensure Tamil Nadu receives its allocated share during periods of distress.

"The advantage of constructing a balancing reservoir is that it will help us guarantee Tamil Nadu's share of 177 TMC of water even during times of crisis. Water for districts such as Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru could be released when required. The project will benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he said.

CM Shivakumar emphasised that the project was not merely important to Karnataka but to the entire southern region.

"Mekedatu is not just close to my heart, it is important for all of South India. In fact, the project will benefit Tamil Nadu as much as, if not more than, Karnataka because we remain committed to releasing 177 TMC of water as directed by the Supreme Court," he said.

CM Shivakumar reiterated that Karnataka was duty-bound to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers while also meeting Bengaluru's growing drinking water needs.

"We have to protect Tamil Nadu farmers. Mekedatu is a balancing reservoir. Not a single TMC of water or even a bucket of water can be diverted for irrigation beyond what is permitted. The project is primarily intended for drinking water purposes. Bengaluru's population is growing rapidly, and the city requires additional water resources. We cannot bring water from the Krishna river basin; Cauvery remains our primary source," he said.

According to Shivakumar, the project has been misunderstood in political debates in Tamil Nadu.

"For the past 40 to 50 years, the issue has often been viewed through a political lens in Tamil Nadu. I do not wish to interfere in their politics. The matter has already been examined by the courts and directions have been issued. The judgments have been beneficial to both states," CM Shivakumar said.

He pointed out that Karnataka had consistently complied with court-mandated water releases.

"It is our responsibility to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. Last year alone, more than 400 TMC of water flowed into the sea. We have not objected to the dams constructed by Tamil Nadu within its territory, and similarly there should be no objection to a project being undertaken within Karnataka's territory," he said.

Shivakumar said these issues had already been discussed before the Supreme Court.

"When the project is being implemented on Karnataka's land and we are continuing to release Tamil Nadu's allocated share of water, there should be no objection. We are not seeking any financial assistance from Tamil Nadu for the project," he said.

He added that the project would also generate around 400 MW of electricity in addition to providing drinking water benefits.

"The project will generate approximately 400 MW of power and provide long-term drinking water security. It will be implemented at the lowest possible cost," he said.

Referring to the legal process, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had heard Tamil Nadu's arguments and dismissed review petitions before entrusting further technical evaluation to the Central Water Commission.

"The Supreme Court considered Tamil Nadu's arguments, heard the review petitions and rejected them. The matter was then referred to the Central Water Commission. The orders passed are beneficial to both states," said CM Shivakumar.

Accusing political parties in Tamil Nadu of raising objections for electoral reasons, CM Shivakumar questioned what remained to be debated after the Supreme Court's ruling.

"For their political survival, some people continue to raise this issue. After a judgment by a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, what more remains to be discussed? Have we not already agreed to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu? MPs from the Congress, BJP and JD(S) will continue to fight for Karnataka's interests on this issue," CM Shivakumar said.