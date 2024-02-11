‘Ready to contest Lok Sabha polls if BJP high command wants’: Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently from the Congress, on Saturday, February 10, said that he was ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections if the BJP high command wants him to. Speaking to reporters, Shettar expressed his readiness to contest for any parliamentary seat in the state, including the Dharwad constituency. "I will continue to work for the party. It is left to the discretion of the high command; no party leader has discussed the matter with me. The subject of meetings has been about taking everyone along, and no discussion has taken place regarding contesting the Lok Sabha election," he said.
The statement has assumed importance as the Dharwad Parliamentary seat is currently represented by Union Minister for Mines, Coal, and Law, Pralhad Joshi.
On January 25 this year, Jagadish Shettar re-joined BJP in the presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra who is the BJP Karnataka president. He had earlier quit the party and ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections on April 16, 2023. He said that the BJP had changed from its party-first approach, and had become a people-centric party. Later, when he re-joined BJP, he said that many BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, urged him to join the party.
(With IANS inputs)