How BJP pulled off a coup in Karnataka with Jagadish Shettar’s return

When Jagadish Shettar left the BJP to join the Congress in April 2023, one man he went on a frontal attack against was BL Santhosh, BJP’s General Secretary for Organisation. Shettar named Santhosh as the person responsible for sidelining him, despite being a senior legislator and a party loyalist. And nine months later, one of the key assurances made to bring back Shettar was that BL Santhosh would be kept at bay as far as party affairs are concerned in Karnataka.

But Shettar’s grouse was not just against Santhosh but also another BJP leader, someone from his hometown who went on to become a prominent Union minister- Prahalad Joshi. The animosity between Shettar and Prahalad Joshi, Minister for Parliamentary affairs in the Modi government had been brewing for a while. In addition to a turf war (Joshi is a member of Parliament from Shettar’s home town of Hubballi), there were also caste equations at play. Shettar belongs to the Lingayat community while Joshi is a Brahmin. The sidelining of Lingayat mathas and reducing their influence over Karnataka politics was said to be one of Santhosh’s projects. And in this game, Santhosh, a Brahmin himself, used Joshi to curb Shettar’s influence. Shettar is known to enjoy good relations with many Lingayat mathadeeshwaras–heads of mathas.