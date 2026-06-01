RCB's 2nd IPL victory sparks celebrations in Karnataka, leaders extend congratulations

Celebrations erupted across Karnataka following the victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against the Gujarat Titans.

Fans and supporters of the RCB team marked the occasion by bursting fireworks, cheering enthusiastically, and congratulating one another.

In Bengaluru, the celebrations knew no bounds despite tight security arrangements and close police monitoring. Thousands of jubilant fans took to the streets to celebrate RCB's historic triumph, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

CM-designate DK Shivakumar, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy, former CM Siddaramaiah and others have conveyed congratulations to the team Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on winning the IPL 2026 title, hailing the franchise's second consecutive championship triumph as a testament to consistency, character and an unrelenting will to win.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy said the “Red and Gold reign supreme once again,” and praised RCB for further cementing its place in the hearts of cricket lovers across the country with another memorable campaign.

He said the title was built on a series of commanding performances and moments of brilliance under pressure, reflecting the team's determination and resilience throughout the tournament.

Kumaraswamy reserved special praise for star batter Virat Kohli, noting that he once again led from the front with the bat, scoring more than 650 runs during the season and inspiring the team at every stage of the competition.

He also lauded veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his outstanding bowling performances, stating that his haul of 28 wickets provided crucial breakthroughs whenever the team needed them most.

Kumaraswamy commended Captain Rajat Patidar for leading the side with composure, courage and conviction, while also making valuable contributions with the bat.

He further singled out all-rounder Krunal Pandya for special praise, describing him as the “ultimate clutch performer” whose impactful displays with both bat and ball repeatedly turned matches in RCB’s favour at critical moments.

Congratulating the players, coaching staff, support personnel and millions of loyal fans, Shivakumar said RCB’s achievement was about more than just winning another trophy.

"The Red and Gold have not merely won a trophy; they have built a legacy,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on winning their second consecutive IPL title, describing the triumph as another proud moment for Bengaluru and its cricket fans.

In a statement, Shivakumar said, “Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions,” celebrating RCB's historic achievement of securing back-to-back IPL championships.

He said the team had created history through grit, composure and the spirit of true champions, once again bringing pride to Bengaluru with its remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

“This time too, the cup is ours,” he said, echoing the celebrations of millions of RCB supporters across Karnataka and the country.

Shivakumar congratulated the players, coaching staff, support personnel and the franchise's vast fan base, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

He noted that the title triumph marked a golden chapter in RCB's history and added to the franchise's growing legacy in Indian cricket.

Calling it a memorable achievement for Bengaluru, Shivakumar said RCB's success would be cherished by cricket lovers for years to come.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for winning the IPL title for the second consecutive year, praising the team's fighting spirit and collective performance throughout the tournament.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said that RCB once again emerged as IPL champions and noted that the team's aggressive and determined brand of cricket had left rival sides with little answer throughout the competition.

Congratulating the franchise on its back-to-back title triumph, he said the performances of Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli in the final would remain etched in the memories of cricket fans for a long time.

He described the victory as the result of a united and determined team effort and said the triumph had created a festive atmosphere in the homes of RCB supporters across Karnataka and beyond.

Siddaramaiah also urged fans to celebrate responsibly, noting that the State Police Department had issued guidelines for victory celebrations. He appealed to the public to follow the instructions issued by the police in the interest of safety and public welfare.

“This time too, the cup is ours,” he said, joining millions of RCB fans in celebrating the team's latest IPL success.