Rape-accused MLC Suraj Revanna remanded to police custody till July 3

Police custody of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna who is accused of sexual assault has been extended by two more days. A Bengaluru court on Monday, July 1 extended the custody of Suraj who is accused of sexually assaulting a male JD(S) party worker on June 16 at his family’s farmhouse in Gannikada. An FIR was filed against him on June 22 and he was arrested a day later and was remanded in judicial custody.

Another complaint was registered on Tuesday, June 26, by the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Two others have also been named in the FIR.

According to the FIR, Suraj allegedly sexually assaulted the victim during the first COVID-19 lockdown at the Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura.

Suraj’s brother Prajwal is in judicial custody after four women accused him of rape. Their father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna has also been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked in his house. He has also been accused of kidnapping one of the women whom Prajwal allegedly raped. He was also arrested and spent a few days in jail on those charges.