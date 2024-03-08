Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA takes custody of jailed terror suspect from Ballari

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) have taken a terror suspect currently in jail into custody in connection with the recent bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The suspect has been identified as Minhaj alias Mohammed Sulaiman, a 26-year-old cloth merchant from Ballari. He was initially arrested on December 18, 2023, and was taken into NIA custody following a warrant obtained from the NIA special court. The court has granted custody of Sulaiman to the NIA until March 9. This comes seven days after the blast injured ten people, including three cafe employees.

In December 2023, Minhaj was arrested along with four others from Karnataka by the NIA as they were suspected of plotting Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts. The NIA registered a case against them on December 14, 2023, on suspicions that the group had planned to utilise explosive materials for crafting IEDs to carry out terror acts.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on March 8 said that investigators probing the cafe blast have uncovered leads suggesting the suspected bomber's movements. He said, “ The suspect travelled on a bus towards Tumakuru and changed clothes afterward. They are verifying trail from Tumakuru to Ballari.” According to reports, sleuths have also obtained videos showing the suspect boarding buses from Tumakuru to Ballari. The suspect changed multiple Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.