Rains intensify in coastal Karnataka, red warning issued till June 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Karnataka until June 12 and issued a red warning for the districts of Belgaum, Uttar Kannada, Koppal, Gadag and Haveri. Heavy rainfall was reported in the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, June 8. The met department has predicted that the southwest monsoon will be active in the state for the next few days.

For June 10, the IMD has issued a red warning to Uttar Kannada, Belgaum, Udupi, and Gadag and an orange warning to five districts – Bijaapur, Bagalkot, Koppal, Haveri and Shimoga. A yellow warning has been issued to six districts - Chikmagalur, Bellary, Yadgir, Gulbarga, Raichur, and Davangere.

For June 11, a red warning has been issued to Uttar Kannada, Belgaum, Koppal, and Gadag and an orange warning to Udupi, Shimoga, Haveri, Bellari, Bijaapur and Bagalkot; and a yellow warning to Raichur, Chikmagalur and Davangere.