Raids in houses of actors in Karnataka over allegations of possession of tiger claws

The tiger claw pendant problem continues to swing wildly in Karnataka, it seems. After the arrest of Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santhosh for wearing such an ornament pendant while on that reality show, now comes the turn of actors and godmen.
On Wednesday, October 25, special teams from the Forest Department conducted raids in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, targeting the residences of actors Darshan, Rockline Venkatesh, Jaggesh, as well as Rajya Sabha member Nikhil, the son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy. The ashram of Vinay Guruji near Koppa and a mutt in Tumakuru were also searched.
Nikhil responded to the allegations, explaining that the tiger claw locket he was seen wearing during his wedding was a gift from a relative and that it was not an actual tiger claw. “Photos of me wearing a tiger claw locket during my wedding are being circulated. It was given to me by a relative during my wedding and it is not an original tiger claw. I still have the locket with me. The forest department officials can check it,” he said in a social media post.
Previously the arrest of Big Boss contestant Varthur Santhosh had been prompted by a suo-motu complaint filed by the state Forest department under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which classifies the display or wearing of animal body parts as a punishable offence.
Subsequently multiple complaints have been filed with the Forest Department, showing Kannada film actors and politicians also wearing similar lockets.