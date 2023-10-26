Raids in houses of actors in Karnataka over allegations of possession of tiger claws

Nikhil responded to the allegations, explaining that the tiger claw locket he was seen wearing during his wedding was a gift from a relative and that it was not an actual tiger claw. “Photos of me wearing a tiger claw locket during my wedding are being circulated. It was given to me by a relative during my wedding and it is not an original tiger claw. I still have the locket with me. The forest department officials can check it,” he said in a social media post.

Previously the arrest of Big Boss contestant Varthur Santhosh had been prompted by a suo-motu complaint filed by the state Forest department under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which classifies the display or wearing of animal body parts as a punishable offence.

Subsequently multiple complaints have been filed with the Forest Department, showing Kannada film actors and politicians also wearing similar lockets.