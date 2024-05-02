Rahul Gandhi says Prajwal Revanna case is not sex scandal, but mass rape

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, May 2, that what Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna did was “not a sex scandal but a mass rape.” Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has to apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. “Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos. This is not a sex scandal but mass rape,” he alleged.

Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The videos of abuse, with unblurred faces of the women, were then circulated widely, allegedly by Prajwal’s political opponents. It is estimated that the number of clips runs up to 3,000 with unblurred footage of over 70 women, including JD(S) party workers, wives of JD(S) workers, public servants, media persons, and many others.

“The Prime Minister supported the mass rapist on the stage in front of Karnataka. He (Modi) told Karnataka that if you voted for this rapist, it will help him,” Rahul said. He also alleged that the PM was aware of what Prajwal did when he was asking for votes, and added that “every woman in Karnataka should know this.”