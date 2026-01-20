Rahul Gandhi has to take view after considering developments across country: Shivakumar's brother on CM's post

Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday, “We are being patient in the interest of MLAs and party workers.” He added that the party has assured that a decision regarding the leadership will be taken and Rahul Gandhi has to take a view after considering developments across the country.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Suresh said, “In the interest of the party, MLAs and party workers, everything has to be handled calmly, and we must remain patient. Moreover, Shivakumar is the State President of the Congress party, and discipline should be reflected by him first. Accordingly, he is following that discipline.”

Suresh said Rahul Gandhi is a national leader who considers all dimensions. “He has to think about politics across the country. My view will naturally be in the interest of Shivakumar. The media views issues from its own perspective. Others will have different viewpoints. Anyone aspiring to become a minister will see things from that angle,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi has to take a view after considering developments across the country. He has to take note of various developments. The party leadership intends to consider everything and take a unanimous decision. We are confident about the decision,” Suresh stated.

“Power does not come to anyone easily. I have said earlier that if it is written in my brother’s fate, he will become the Chief Minister. Even now, I reiterate the same. It is not easy to attain the post of Chief Minister. Power does not come just like that,” he noted.

Responding to a question, he said, “It is not about certain castes. The Congress party needs the support of all castes and classes. A politician requires votes from Vokkaligas and Lingayats, as well as from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. There is no scope for appeasing just one group. Votes of all communities are important.”

He said caste-based politics affects the development of both the state and the nation. “Shivakumar is always loyal to the party and not to any individual. In all his speeches, he reiterates that he is loyal to the party. Some are loyal to individuals for the sake of power,” he said.

Shivakumar has stood with the party in all circumstances, he added. “Whether the party is in power or not, he has remained with the party. In this background, everything is being viewed with restraint,” he underlined.

“Power does not come easily, and no one gives up their chair just like that. Even Gram Panchayat officials do not vacate their chairs easily. The post of Chief Minister does not come without effort. Shivakumar is waiting for instructions from the party,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has been a disciplined soldier of the party from the beginning, Suresh reiterated. “He is patiently waiting in the interest of MLAs.”

“The party has asked us to remain patient and has assured that a decision will be taken at an appropriate time. Rahul Gandhi also stated this during his visit to Mysuru. We are waiting in the interest of the party and legislators. Our aim is the 2028 Assembly elections in the state,” he said.

Sources reveal that Deputy CM Shivakumar is hoping for a decision by the high command in his favour by Shivarathri festival.

It can be noted that Deputy CM Shivakumar had said that time will answer everything.

He added: “The Chief Minister and I know about the discussions and decisions taken in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and the national leadership.”

"I am keeping quiet, thinking that I should not raise these issues. One thing is certain -- time will answer everything. Beyond this, I will not discuss anything,” he said.

When asked about his brother, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, stating that they would receive good news from the high command, Shivakumar said, “My brother, party workers and even the media are saying that I will get good news. I have the support of 140 MLAs. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is supporting me. Do you know how the Chief Minister and I speak to each other? We know what we discussed in front of Rahul Gandhi. We also know the decisions taken in the presence of the national leadership.”