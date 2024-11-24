‘Queer liberation necessitates Palestinian liberation’: Activists at Bengaluru panel

Bengaluru became a powerful site for the convergence of art and activism on Saturday, November 23, through Filmistin’s ‘No Pride in Genocide’. The event, organised by a coalition of civil society organisations called Bengaluru for Justice and Peace, brought people face-to-face with the lived realities of queer Palestinians, combining cinematic storytelling with critical discourse. With a focus on Israel’s pinkwashing—a tactic by which LGBTQIA+ rights are used to mask the systemic oppression of Palestinians—the event marked the Indian debut of a global series that has travelled across six countries.

The evening began with three short films, each offering a unique perspective on queer Palestinian lives.

The films—Sultana’s Reign by Hadi Moussally, Bleeding by Moaad Ghadir, and Pinkwashing Exposed: Seattle Fights Back! by Dean Spade—provided intimate glimpses into the lives of queer Palestinians, unveiling stories of exile, systemic violence, and resistance. Together, they underscored the ways in which pinkwashing not only erases these struggles but also perpetuates colonial narratives that fragment and marginalise Palestinian voices.

The screening was followed by a deeply resonant discussion featuring Palestinian activist Haneen Maikey, alongside Indian voices such as Arvind Narrain, a Bengaluru-based lawyer and writer; Namita Avitri, curator of Bangalore Queer Film Festival; and Twisha from Collective Bangalore. The conversation, moderated by playwright and director Nisha Abdulla, moved beyond the films to address global patterns of oppression, the resonances between Palestine and India, and the urgent need for intersectional solidarity.

Pinkwashing as colonial violence

Pinkwashing emerged as the central theme of the evening, with Haneen Maikey delivering a searing critique of the Israeli state’s use of LGBTQIA+ rights as a propaganda tool. Maikey described pinkwashing as “not just propaganda, but colonial violence.” She detailed how the tactic fragments queer Palestinian communities by spreading racist myths about Palestinian society and erasing the voices of indigenous queer movements. This erasure, she explained, makes it harder for queer Palestinians to fight not only state oppression but also the stigmas and biases within their own communities.

“Sultana’s Reign felt like a warm echo of the early days of our movement,” Maikey remarked, reflecting on her decades of activism. “It reminded me of the joy, complexity, and a political language we used to articulate our struggle before finding our collective voice.” Her personal anecdotes about building a unified queer Palestinian movement highlighted the challenges of transcending the borders imposed by colonial powers, while emphasising the need for a deeply intersectional approach to activism.

The Israel-India parallels

The discussion also drew significant parallels between Israel’s colonial policies and India’s right-wing authoritarianism. Panellists pointed out that both states employ similar tactics to divide and oppress marginalised communities. In India, queerphobia and Islamophobia are often weaponised to divide movements and communities, mirroring the divisions Israel enforces through its categorisation of Palestinians based on geography and legal status. These tactics, as panellists noted, are designed to undermine solidarity and prevent the formation of unified movements for justice.

Twisha, an activist with Collective Bangalore, drew particular attention to the rise of “bulldozer politics” in India and how it mirrors the Israeli state’s demolition of Palestinian homes. In both contexts, militarised violence is used to target marginalised communities, stripping people of their homes and dignity under the guise of maintaining security or order. Twisha highlighted the dangerous logic of these practices, rooted in state violence and racialised oppression, and pointed out how they disproportionately affect Muslims, Dalits, and other vulnerable groups in both India and Palestine.