Quarry accident kills seven workers in Bengaluru South, owner in police custody

Seven workers were killed in a stone quarry accident in Madapattana village of Bengaluru South district on Thursday, July 2. The accident occurred around 7.30 am at a Kaveri jelly crusher in Madapattana village.

Police said the tragedy unfolded in the early hours of the morning, when labourers were carrying out routine quarrying work. A huge boulder, being moved from the top of the quarry with the help of a tractor, suddenly slipped and crashed on the workers below.

A labourer told PTI that around 18 workers were at the site when a huge boulder fell from nearly 40 feet above.

Rescue personnel from Magadi and Sunkadakatte fire stations and police from Tavarekere Police Station rushed to the scene soon after the incident. They restricted access to the location and began clearing rubble to check whether anyone else was trapped. Officials have also taken up an investigation into whether there was negligence or violation of safety norms at the quarry.

A senior police officer stated that seven workers died on the spot, and injured workers were taken to Rajarajeshwari Hospital for treatment. The police have taken the quarry owner, a man identified as Anandaswamy, into custody.

MLA Somashekar alleged that the quarry accident was not merely a case of negligence but a “criminal incident” and that the officials from the Geology Department and the local police were complicit in allowing the illegal quarry to operate.

The identities of the dead are not confirmed yet. The deceased were daily-wage labourers who had been working at the site for more than a year. They included migrant daily-wage labourers from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, as well as workers from Karnataka's Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. They reportedly lived in makeshift shelters near the crusher unit.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara have both expressed condolences over the deaths of the workers.

CM Shivakumar said , "I pray that the departed souls attain eternal peace, that their families are granted the strength to bear this grief, and that the injured recover swiftly." He said action would be taken against quarries found violating safety regulations.

Deputy CM Parameshwara expressed condolence and stated that the government will take appropriate action against those who have violated the rules.

After visiting the injured labourers, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said , “This tragedy has once again exposed the state government's negligence, irresponsibility, and complete failure in implementing safety regulations. The government has utterly failed in protecting workers' lives … Justice must be served to the families of the deceased. Strict action must be taken against the culprits without any leniency. I once again demand through this that adequate compensation be provided to the families of the deceased, and stringent safety measures be enforced in all quarries across the state.”

This story was written by a student interning with TNM