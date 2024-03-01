'Public debate on caste census report must', says ex-Karnataka CM Bommai

"Since it was the polling time, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to accept it (caste census report). Besides, four to five petitions have been pending before the Supreme Court about who should conduct the caste census," Bommai said.

"In the current report, some sub-castes have been separated from the main castes and it was vice-versa in the case of other castes. The state government must clarify it's stand on the report. There must be a public debate on the report. The BJP was not against the backward classes but justice must be done to all based on the population. The report must not be used for politics in the coming Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday accepted the controversial caste census report.