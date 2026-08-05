PTI apologises to Priyank Kharge for misreporting remarks on police constable exam

The Press Trust of India (PTI) on Tuesday, August 4, apologised to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge after admitting it had misinterpreted his remarks on the controversy surrounding the police constable recruitment examination in Karnataka. The news agency withdrew its earlier social media post, but Kharge said the apology could not undo the damage caused by the misinformation.

The controversy centred on Kharge's response to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demands for his resignation over the police constable recruitment examination. Speaking to reporters on August 3, Kharge had said, "Yeah, I will resign. Let them first... 25 days, let them go on hunger strike. Then if they don't control, we will do one lathicharge, and then I will resign. Just like how they did for this thing..."

The Minister’s remark was mistakenly reported as referring to the student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar who had sought the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a post on X, PTI said, "Mr Priyank Kharge's statement was misinterpreted, and the word 'aspirants' was inadvertently ascribed to him in an earlier X post (August 3, 2026). We have withdrawn the post. The error is deeply regretted."

In a separate letter to Kharge, PTI Editor (Visual Media) Shazi Zaman apologised for what the agency described as a "human error".

"This is regarding the misunderstanding caused over your remarks to the media on August 3, 2026. It is unfortunate that a human error at our end resulted in such a misunderstanding. We have taken corrective steps, including rectifying the mistake as well as seeking an explanation from the person concerned. We apologise for the error. We hope you would consider this matter as closed," the letter said.

Responding to the apology, Kharge said the misinformation had not only been amplified by political parties but had also been picked up by independent content creators on social media.

"Who is going to undo the damage now? How many creators can realistically be held accountable for spreading misinformation once it has gone viral?" he asked, adding that "responsible journalism is increasingly becoming a myth in India."